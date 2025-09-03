Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Prime members to get 24-hour early access Amazon has officially announced that its Great Indian Festival 2025 will kick off soon. The shopping extravaganza will feature 24-hour early access for Amazon Prime members, giving them the first pick of blockbuster deals and discounts.

New Delhi:

Amazon India, one of the leading e-commerce players of the country, is set to launch the Great Indian Festival 2025, which will be offering massive price cuts across categories like smartphones, electronics, appliances, daily essentials and fashion. And as always, the e-commerce will give additional perks to its Prime members, by allowing them exclusive 24-hour early access to redeem the deals, along with bank offers, fast delivery and new product launches.

Massive discounts across categories

Shoppers can look forward to:

Up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO

Up to 80 per cent off on electronics and gadgets from leading consumer brands like HP, Samsung, Sony and boAt

Up to 65 per cent off on appliances and TVs from LG, Godrej, Xiaomi, Haier, and more

50 to 80 per cent off on fashion and beauty from brands like Crocs, Titan, L’Oreal, and Libas

Up to 80 per cent off on home and kitchen essentials from Hindware, Titan, Nilkamal and Aquaguard

Special programs and new launches

Apart from big brand discounts, Amazon is further promoting unique products from Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli. Customers can expect new product launches in smartphones, fashion, appliances, and more during the festival.

Bank offers and extra benefits

Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit/Debit cards and EMI payments. Customers can also enjoy exchange offers, no-cost EMI, coupon discounts, and business purchase savings up to Rs 60,000.

Travel and device deals

This year, Amazon has expanded its offers beyond shopping:

Up to 65 per cent off on flights, hotels, and bus bookings with no extra payment charges

Up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices

With exclusive Prime early access, massive category-wide discounts, and brand-new launches, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 promises to be the biggest festive shopping event of the year in India.