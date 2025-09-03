Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Prime members to get 24-hour early access

Amazon India, one of the leading e-commerce players of the country, is set to launch the Great Indian Festival 2025, which will be offering massive price cuts across categories like smartphones, electronics, appliances, daily essentials and fashion. And as always, the e-commerce will give additional perks to its Prime members, by allowing them exclusive 24-hour early access to redeem the deals, along with bank offers, fast delivery and new product launches.
Massive discounts across categories
Shoppers can look forward to:
- Up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and accessories from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and iQOO
- Up to 80 per cent off on electronics and gadgets from leading consumer brands like HP, Samsung, Sony and boAt
- Up to 65 per cent off on appliances and TVs from LG, Godrej, Xiaomi, Haier, and more
- 50 to 80 per cent off on fashion and beauty from brands like Crocs, Titan, L’Oreal, and Libas
- Up to 80 per cent off on home and kitchen essentials from Hindware, Titan, Nilkamal and Aquaguard
Special programs and new launches
Apart from big brand discounts, Amazon is further promoting unique products from Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli. Customers can expect new product launches in smartphones, fashion, appliances, and more during the festival.
Bank offers and extra benefits
Amazon has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Credit/Debit cards and EMI payments. Customers can also enjoy exchange offers, no-cost EMI, coupon discounts, and business purchase savings up to Rs 60,000.
Travel and device deals
This year, Amazon has expanded its offers beyond shopping:
- Up to 65 per cent off on flights, hotels, and bus bookings with no extra payment charges
- Up to 50 per cent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices
With exclusive Prime early access, massive category-wide discounts, and brand-new launches, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 promises to be the biggest festive shopping event of the year in India.
|
SIM card not working in your new phone? Here are some setting you must activate instantly
|
No breakup for Google: What Antitrust Ruling means for Search, Android and more
|
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro now available in India at Rs 1599, till September 4