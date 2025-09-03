Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched as most affordable AI smartphone: Starts at Rs 18999

Samsung, one of the leading consumer tech brands, has expanded its popular Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy A17 5G. The new device is the company’s slimmest and most affordable AI-powered smartphone in the series. With its sleek 7.5 mm body, powerful AI features, and ‘No Shake’ OIS-enabled camera, the Galaxy A17 5G is aimed at Indian consumers looking for flagship-like features at an affordable price.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price, variants and availability
The Galaxy A17 5G is available starting today across retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and major online platforms. Customers can choose from three refreshing colours – Blue, Grey, and Black.
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 20,499
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 23,499
The device also supports up to 2TB expandable storage via a microSD card.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Key features
- Super AMOLED display: The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and sharp visuals even under bright sunlight.
- Slim and stylish design: It comes with 7.5 mm thickness and 192 grams weight, the Galaxy A17 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment.
- AI innovations for everyone: The phone brings Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live AI features, which enable users to get instant answers, visual interactions, and AI-powered assistance. It also introduces an India-specific feature – on-device Voice Mail, letting callers leave messages when calls go unanswered.
- Awesome no-shake camera: It comes with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which is popularly known as the ‘No-Shake Cam’, for blur-free photos and videos. It also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, perfect for versatile photography.
Durability and long-term support
Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the A17 5G also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company is further offering an industry-leading 6 years of security updates and 6 Android OS upgrades, making it future-ready.
Reliable performance
It is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 processor with a 5000mAh battery and further supports 25W fast charging for quick top-ups.
Major highlight
The biggest highlight of the new Galaxy A17 5G is its flagship-grade AI features and OIS-enabled camera at a price range of under Rs 20,000, which makes it a strong choice for Indian buyers this festive season.