Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched as most affordable AI smartphone: Starts at Rs 18999 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G will be available in three variants and colours. With AI-powered features, OIS-enabled ‘No Shake' camera, slim design, Super AMOLED display, and 6 years of updates, the Galaxy A17 5G brings premium features to the mid-range smartphone market in India.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading consumer tech brands, has expanded its popular Galaxy A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy A17 5G. The new device is the company’s slimmest and most affordable AI-powered smartphone in the series. With its sleek 7.5 mm body, powerful AI features, and ‘No Shake’ OIS-enabled camera, the Galaxy A17 5G is aimed at Indian consumers looking for flagship-like features at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price, variants and availability

The Galaxy A17 5G is available starting today across retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and major online platforms. Customers can choose from three refreshing colours – Blue, Grey, and Black.

6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 18,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 20,499

8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 23,499

The device also supports up to 2TB expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Key features

Super AMOLED display : The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and sharp visuals even under bright sunlight.

: The handset comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and sharp visuals even under bright sunlight. Slim and stylish design : It comes with 7.5 mm thickness and 192 grams weight, the Galaxy A17 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment.

: It comes with 7.5 mm thickness and 192 grams weight, the Galaxy A17 5G is the slimmest smartphone in its segment. AI innovations for everyone : The phone brings Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live AI features, which enable users to get instant answers, visual interactions, and AI-powered assistance. It also introduces an India-specific feature – on-device Voice Mail, letting callers leave messages when calls go unanswered.

: The phone brings Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live AI features, which enable users to get instant answers, visual interactions, and AI-powered assistance. It also introduces an India-specific feature – on-device Voice Mail, letting callers leave messages when calls go unanswered. Awesome no-shake camera: It comes with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which is popularly known as the ‘No-Shake Cam’, for blur-free photos and videos. It also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, perfect for versatile photography.

Durability and long-term support

Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the A17 5G also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company is further offering an industry-leading 6 years of security updates and 6 Android OS upgrades, making it future-ready.

Reliable performance

It is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 processor with a 5000mAh battery and further supports 25W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Major highlight

The biggest highlight of the new Galaxy A17 5G is its flagship-grade AI features and OIS-enabled camera at a price range of under Rs 20,000, which makes it a strong choice for Indian buyers this festive season.