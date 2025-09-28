BSNL's new low-cost plan offers 330 days of validity, unlimited calling and data BSNL has offered its millions of users another major incentive, launching a new plan with 330 days of validity that includes unlimited calling and data, along with several other benefits.

New Delhi:

BSNL has introduced a low-cost plan featuring a long validity of 330 days. This plan offers users unlimited calling, data, and a discount for a limited time. The state-owned telecom company already provides several other long-term plans, with validity extending up to 395 days. Users can recharge with this new offer until October 15 to receive a 2 per cent discount.

Details of the BSNL 330-day plan

BSNL officially announced this plan via its X handle. Priced at Rs 1,999, the recharge provides the following benefits:

Calling: Unlimited calling across India, including free national roaming.

Data: 1.5GB of daily data, totaling 495GB for the entire validity period.

SMS: 100 free SMS messages daily.

Additional Benefit: A basic subscription to the BiTV app is included for free with all BSNL plans.

How to get the discount

Users who recharge this Rs 1,999 plan through the BSNL official website or the Self Care app will receive a 2 per cent discount. This promotional offer is valid only until October 15.

BSNL 4G and 5G readiness update

In related news, BSNL has officially launched its 4G service across India. The company is the first telecom provider in the country to roll out a 4G network using completely indigenous technology.

BSNL has simultaneously deployed 98,000 4G towers and plans to install approximately 100,000 more in the near future. Furthermore, BSNL's 4G network is already 5G ready, which will allow users to benefit from the company's 5G service soon. BSNL expects to launch its 5G service commercially by the end of the year.

ALSO READ:

eSIM activation: Complete step-by-step guide for Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL users

Every sector affected: Walmart CEO makes bold new prediction on AI's impact on jobs

Google Gemini AI images for men with sports cars: Top prompts to create unique look