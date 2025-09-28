Every sector affected: Walmart CEO makes bold new prediction on AI's impact on jobs The threat of AI-driven unemployment is growing, with Walmart's CEO predicting significant job elimination across the workforce structure over the next two to three years.

New Delhi:

The conversation around AI's impact on employment is intensifying. With the rapid advent of AI, tech companies have been laying off thousands of employees on a massive scale. Against this backdrop, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon—who leads one of the world's largest retail and e-commerce companies—has issued a new warning about the growing scope of AI and its effect on jobs.

Walmart CEO's prediction

McMillon predicts that AI will eliminate jobs in every sector, making it almost impossible to escape its impact in the coming days. Jobs will be the most severely impacted area. The CEO specifically mentioned that new technologies like warehouse automation, AI-driven chatbots, and back-store automation are set to cut roles. He stated that the entire structure of the workforce will completely change in the next two to three years, requiring employees to adapt quickly.

McMillon asserted that hardly any country will be able to escape the adverse effects of AI. His warning follows similar predictions of job losses from major companies like Ford, JPMorgan Chase, and Amazon.

New opportunities and the future of work

Despite the risks, the advent of AI is also showing promise for creating new jobs. Tech companies are actively hiring for roles to develop AI tools. Additionally, new opportunities may emerge in more traditional sectors, such as home delivery and bakery services.

This shift will fundamentally transform the way work is performed. AI agents are expected to handle most routine office tasks, while humans will be responsible for managing the AI agents and ensuring their output is complete. The number of companies adopting AI will rise rapidly over the next few years. Therefore, individuals should prepare for this change by prioritizing the learning of new skills.

