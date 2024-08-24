BSNL outperforms Jio, offers 336-day recharge plan with 4G data at much affordable price

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL vs Jio

BSNL vs Jio: With the recent increase in mobile tariffs by private telecom companies, many users have switched their numbers to BSNL. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited confirmed this through its official social media handle. Despite this, Jio, the country's largest telecom company in terms of subscribers, continues to offer competitive deals in many of its plans. Both BSNL and Jio offer a 336-day plan. Let's compare which company provides more benefits in its long-validity plan.

BSNL's 336-day plan:

Priced at Rs 1,499, BSNL's long-validity recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling for 336 days. Additionally, users can enjoy free roaming on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also includes 24GB of data and 100 free SMS daily. However, there are no extra bonuses included, and users will need to spend approximately Rs 4.5 daily for this plan.

Jio's 336-day plan:

Jio's prepaid recharge plan costs Rs 1899 and offers a validity of 336 days. It includes unlimited free calling to any telecom network across the country, 24GB of data, and a total of 3,600 free SMS. Subscribers also receive a complimentary subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. The daily cost for this plan is approximately Rs 5.65.

Meanwhile, recently, Jio has rolled out two new recharge plans priced at Rs 448 and Rs 449. While there is just a Rs 1 difference between the two plans, they come with various additional benefits.

The Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of high-speed data for 28 days along with unlimited voice calling with a daily limit of 100 SMS. Subscribers also get complimentary subscriptions to SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery Plus, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud.

On the other hand, the Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan provides 3GB of high-speed data for 28 days and unlimited voice calling with a 100 SMS limit per day. Additionally, the plan offers complimentary subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

