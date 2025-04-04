BSNL commences 5G testing, bringing faster connectivity to crore of mobile users in India BSNL is currently making swift progress in upgrading its network capabilities. The state-owned company has also begun testing its 5G network at various locations.

BSNL, the government telecom company, has been making headlines ever since private companies increased their recharge plan prices. In response, BSNL is launching new, attractive recharge plans to draw customers back while also making significant improvements to its network infrastructure. The company is ramping up the installation of 4G towers and has now taken steps toward 5G capabilities. According to an ET Telecom report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated Rs 61,000 crore worth of 5G spectrum to BSNL, giving the state-owned firm the green light to roll out 5G services in the near future.

BSNL's spectrum now includes premium bands, such as the 700 MHz and 3300 MHz (mid-band), which are essential for deploying 5G services. Furthermore, BSNL has begun 5G testing and has set an ambitious target of installing one lakh 4G towers, having already completed around 80 lakh installations at various locations.

The company plans to launch 5G connectivity within the next three months and has started testing operations in cities including Pune, Coimbatore, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Kollam.

Importantly, BSNL's one lakh 4G towers are designed to be completely indigenous and flexible enough to be upgraded to 5G technology with ease. These towers are expected to be operational by June 2025. In an effort to enhance customer convenience, BSNL has declared April as "Customer Service Month," highlighting its commitment to putting customers first.

In other news, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a Rs 251 plan as part of its recharge offerings. This plan is geared toward cricket fans during the IPL season and provides a notable data allowance. The Rs 251 prepaid plan features a validity period of 60 days and includes 251GB of high-speed data. This limited-time offer is designed for customers who wish to stream IPL matches with a substantial data allowance.

