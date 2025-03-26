BSNL provides significant relief, new affordable plans offer 160 days of free calls, 2GB daily data BSNL offers a variety of excellent plans for its customers, with a standout feature being the availability of long-validity options at affordable prices. One specific BSNL plan provides an impressive validity of 160 days.

In recent months, BSNL, a government-run telecom company, has gained a substantial number of new users. To draw in even more customers, BSNL has rolled out a variety of appealing services and is fast-tracking the expansion of its 4G network.

For those who use a BSNL SIM, there’s some good news. To alleviate the burden of pricey recharge plans, BSNL has introduced an array of budget-friendly options in the past few months. If you’re using BSNL as your secondary SIM, we’re excited to share details about one of their standout plans.

BSNL is offering some extraordinary deals

BSNL’s portfolio includes numerous recharge plans, with a notable feature being the long validity of many options. Customers can enjoy extended validity periods without breaking the bank.

One exceptional plan available from BSNL is the Rs 997 recharge option. This plan provides an outstanding validity period of 160 days, allowing users to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges for more than five months—all for less than a thousand rupees. Included in this plan is unlimited free calling to any network for the entire 160 days.

You’ll also benefit from generous data offerings. In addition to the unlimited calling, this plan provides users with 100 free SMS each day. When it comes to data, you’ll receive a total of 320GB of high-speed internet, which translates to a daily limit of 2GB.

BSNL has recently also shared the benefits of this recharge plan via its Twitter handle. The state-owned telecom company, in an X post highlighting the recharge plan wrote, “Endless Conversations, Data, and Days Await! Get ready for 160 days of uninterrupted usage with this perfect recharge! Unlimited Voice Calls, 2GB Data/Day, 100 SMS/Day: All for just ₹997!”.

