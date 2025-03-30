BSNL delights IPL fans! Offers 251GB data at just Rs 1 per GB for 60 days If you are tired of expensive recharge plans, there is good news. BSNL has introduced an affordable plan that offers plenty of data with long validity at a low price.

The government telecom company BSNL has created quite a buzz in the telecom sector. Since its re-emergence in July 2024, the company has been focused on enhancing its mobile network for customers while consistently rolling out new recharge plans and offers. Recently, BSNL has unveiled a new plan that has raised eyebrows among private competitors. This latest addition to BSNL’s offerings is designed to capture the attention of users who rely heavily on internet access or indulge in OTT streaming. Let’s delve into the details of this new recharge plan.

BSNL Rs 251 recharge plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, commonly known as BSNL, has launched an attractive Rs 251 plan as part of its recharge lineup. Aimed at cricket fans in light of the IPL season, this plan provides tremendous relief to millions of avid cricket followers. Those who love mobile data are set to enjoy several benefits with this recharge.

The Rs 251 prepaid plan from BSNL boasts an impressive validity of 60 days, offering customers a generous 251GB of high-speed data. This limited-time offer is perfect for those looking to stream IPL matches without worrying about data expenses.

Announcement via social media

BSNL announced this exciting new recharge plan through a post on the social media platform X. In their announcement, BSNL encouraged users to "get 251GB of high-speed data for just Rs 251 and enjoy non-stop cricket action for 60 days. Stream every match and catch every score because the game never stops."

If you’re considering this recharge plan, be aware that it is primarily a data plan. As such, it doesn’t include services like unlimited calling or SMS; you'll need to purchase a separate recharge for those services. You can easily access this recharge plan through BSNL’s official website or their Self Care App.

