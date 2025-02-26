BSNL 336-day affordable plan attracts Airtel and Vi subscribers, offers data, free calls, more BSNL offers several recharge plans with long validity options. One noteworthy plan has a validity of 336 days. This plan includes unlimited calling and data for users.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently rolled out an attractive prepaid plan featuring long-term validity that offers users numerous advantages, including unlimited calling and data. Compared to private telecom operators, this BSNL plan stands out, allowing users to avoid the hassle of recharging every few months. Specifically designed for those looking to use their number as a secondary SIM card, this prepaid option boasts an impressive validity of 336 days. Let’s delve into the details of this economical offering from BSNL.

BSNL's 336-day affordable plan

Priced at Rs 1,499, BSNL's recharge plan provides an extensive validity of 336 days. Users can take advantage of unlimited voice calling to any network across India, along with complimentary national roaming and daily 100 free SMS. In addition, this 11-month plan comes with a total of 24GB of data. Once users have exhausted their data, they can still enjoy unlimited internet access at a speed of 40 kbps, making it a compelling option for many.

Private telecom operators' plans

In response to TRAI directives, private telecom companies have recently introduced voice-only plans for users. Companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea offer unlimited calling and SMS within their plans; however, they do not include data. For example, customers need to pay Rs 1,849 for both Airtel and Vodafone Idea's 365-day offerings. This comparison highlights how BSNL's plan delivers greater value with both voice and data benefits at a lower price point.

