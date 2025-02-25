Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sees Rs 30,000 price reduction, making this flagship more accessible than ever Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a significant price reduction for the first time. This flagship smartphone from Samsung is now available for around Rs 30,000 less than its original launch price.

Samsung has just unveiled a significant price cut on the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the first time since its launch last month. This flagship smartphone, which initially hit the market with a price tag of Rs 1,29,999, is now available for as low as Rs 99,999, offering buyers a fantastic saving of up to Rs 30,000. Currently, this hefty discount is available during a sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. If you're considering purchasing this premium device, it’s worthwhile to check out the available offers before making your decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

On top of the discounted price, Samsung is providing a flat bank discount of Rs 9,000 when you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, there's an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 available. If you're trading in your old device, you might benefit from an extra discount of up to Rs 31,800. With all these incentives combined, you could potentially save up to Rs 30,000 on your new smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in three storage options: 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with prices starting at Rs 1,29,999. The other two models are priced at Rs 1,41,999 and Rs 1,65,999, respectively. You can choose from four elegant colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED display. It’s equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and wireless fast charging. The device features a versatile quad rear camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and two additional 12MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there's also a 12MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Samsung OneUI 7, based on Android 15, and is enhanced with the Galaxy AI feature for an even more intuitive user experience.

