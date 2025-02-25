Airtel's 84-day plan outperforms BSNL, offering unlimited 5G, additional benefits, all within a budget Airtel offers several affordable rechargeable plans that last 84 days, providing users with data and unlimited calling. Additionally, some plans include access to OTT services along with unlimited 5G data.

Airtel raised the rates of its prepaid plans in July last year, following the trend set by other private telecom companies, leading to increases of up to 25 percent. The second-largest telecom provider in the country now offers a variety of popular plans with updated validity periods. Among these are several recharge options that provide users with 84 days of benefits, including daily data and unlimited calling. Notably, Airtel has a plan that delivers 84 days of validity along with unlimited calling and access to unlimited 5G data.

Airtel 84-day plan

This Airtel recharge plan is priced at Rs 979 and provides a solid set of benefits for users. With a validity of 84 days, it includes unlimited calling to any network across India and offers free national roaming. Users can enjoy daily high-speed data of 2GB, along with unlimited 5G data where 5G services are available. Additionally, customers receive a free subscription to Xstream Play, which grants access to various streaming apps.

Airtel Rs 1199 plan

Airtel also offers another enticing 84-day plan, which features unlimited calling and unlimited 5G data. With this prepaid plan, users benefit from unlimited calls to any network throughout India, along with 2.5GB of high-speed data each day. Furthermore, users enjoy a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime, allowing them to stream their favorite series and movies on Amazon Prime Video until the plan expires. They'll also be able to access exclusive sales and offers through their Amazon Prime membership.

In other news, Apple has made a noteworthy decision regarding its encryption feature by discontinuing the advanced data protection (ADP) option for new users. This decision follows an order from the UK government, which has mandated that the company implement a backdoor to facilitate access to user data.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sees Rs 30,000 price reduction, making this flagship more accessible than ever