Apple will not encrypt data backups, putting privacy at risk: Here's why Recently, Apple has removed an extra layer of encryption called Advanced Data Protection from backups in the UK. This change will allow easier access to users' data.

Apple has made a significant decision regarding its encryption feature by discontinuing the advanced data protection (ADP) option for new users. This move comes in response to an order from the UK government, which has insisted that the company create a backdoor to allow access to user data.

What is ADP exactly?

It’s an optional feature that provides end-to-end encryption, adding an extra layer of security to iCloud data. With ADP, users can enjoy enhanced protection for device backups, photos, messages, and more. Unfortunately, Apple has released a statement expressing its dissatisfaction with this change, noting that removing ADP considerably heightens the risk of data breaches and undermines user privacy—a growing concern among the public.

Why did Apple remove Advanced Data Protection?

The request from the UK government was issued by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which requires companies to share information with law enforcement agencies. For quite some time, the UK government has been pressing Apple on this issue. Recently, the government issued strict instructions, demanding that Apple establish a backdoor without delay. Consequently, Apple has complied with this directive.

In its statement, Apple expressed regret over the removal of ADP, acknowledging that it served as an additional security layer. As a result, users in the UK will no longer benefit from this feature, which significantly increases the risk of data breaches. The privacy of consumers is now under serious threat. ADP previously ensured that only the user could access private information, necessitating the use of a trusted device.

Existing users will have some time to opt out of ADP, while new users will not have access to this feature.

