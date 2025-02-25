OnePlus Nord 4 5G 256GB gets massive Rs 7,000 discount: Where to buy This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase the premium OnePlus Nord 4 5G smartphone at a discounted price. Amazon has significantly reduced its cost, allowing you to save thousands of rupees on this device.

Finding the right smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially when you're on the lookout for your next device. If you're considering a new phone, there’s some exciting news for you. OnePlus has significantly reduced the price of one of its recently launched flagship models: the OnePlus Nord 4 5G.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G discount

Currently, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G with 256GB of storage is listed on Amazon for Rs 32,999, which is also the launch price of the smartphone. Right now, Amazon is offering a fantastic 9 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 29,999. On top of this great deal, the company is also providing various bank and exchange offers to sweeten the deal.

For those looking to save even more, OnePlus is giving big discounts on select bank cards. You can avail this offer to get a Rs 4,000 discount on the smartphone. This offer will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 25,999

Additionally, Amazon has rolled out an impressive exchange offer for customers. If you have an old smartphone, you could potentially exchange it for up to Rs 22,800, giving you a significant saving. Just keep in mind that the exchange value will depend on the condition of your old device.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G specifications

Launched in July 2024, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G boasts an IP65 rating, ensuring it’s protected against dust and splashes of water.

It features a vibrant 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 14 right out of the box, with options for future upgrades.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is designed for performance. It offers configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, this smartphone sports a dual camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 16MP front camera.

Finally, to keep you going throughout the day, it houses a robust 5500mAh battery.

