boAt Stone 900 Bluetooth Speaker launched under Rs 5000 with 80W sound, 15-hour battery

New Delhi:

boAt has expanded its audio portfolio in India by launching the new Stone 900 portable Bluetooth speaker. The new speaker aims at those who are looking for a powerful sound with party-friendly features. The latest speaker supports 80W audio output, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) support, dynamic RGB lighting, and an IPX5 splash-resistant build.

Those who are willing to buy the speaker can visit the official website of boAt India, as well as the leading e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart

Boat Stone 900: Price and launch offer

The Boat Stone 900 has been priced at Rs. 5,999 and could be bought at a special introductory price of Rs. 4,999, offering an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for a limited time period.

Those who are colour specific, for them the device is available in two colour options:

Graphite Black

Jungle Terrain

Specifications of the new speaker

The biggest highlight of the Boat Stone 900 is its 80W boAt Signature Sound output.

The speaker comes with a dual-driver setup along with dedicated tweeters that claim to deliver loud and balanced audio for indoor as well as outdoor use.

For the party, the device comes with a dynamic RGB lighting system, which is placed on both sides of the speaker. These lights automatically sync with the music to create an immersive listening experience that looks attractive.

boAt has also included True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Mode, which enables users to pair 2 devices together, which are compatible with Stone 900 speakers for a wider stereo soundstage.

Up to 15 hours of battery life

As per boAt, the Stone 900 could deliver up to 15 hours of music playback on a single charge. If this is true, it could be ideal for long outdoor trips and outdoor gatherings, as well as for a long night party at home.

The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, claiming to deliver stable wireless connectivity. It further includes AUX and USB playback options for users who want to connect the device to other gadgets.

Furthermore, the speaker has a built-in microphone for hands-free voice calls and also supports a voice assistant, which could work directly from the speaker.

Durable design for outdoor use

boAt Stone 900 comes equipped with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, making it resistant to splashes. This enables the users to carry it to poolside parties, picnics, or outdoor events without worrying about occasional water exposure or splashes.

The speaker measures 372 x 152 x 201 mm and further comes with a portable yet sturdy build for music lovers.