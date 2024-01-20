Apple Vision Pro now open for pre-orders | 512GB and 1TB options available | Know how to pre-book

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's Vision PRO

Apple's Vision Pro Pre-Booking: Apple's new Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset, is up for pre-order in the U.S. Both online and in-store orders are available, with deliveries starting on February 2, the official launch date. However, due to high demand and limited stock, delivery for all versions is now expected in March.

How to Pre-Order?

To pre-order online, Apple prompts users to scan their face with FaceID on their iPhone or iPad. This ensures the correct fit for accessories like the Light Seal and headband. If you prefer an offline purchase, Apple specialists in U.S. stores will guide you through the same process.

Variant Options

The Vision Pro comes in three variants: 256GB base model, 512GB, and the top-tier 1TB. Prices range from $3,499 to $3,899.

What’s Inside the Box?

The Vision Pro box includes the headset, Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, Light Seal, Light Seal Cushion, device cover, polishing cloth, 30W USB-C power adapter with cable, and the battery.

Vision Correction

For users with glasses, ZEISS Optical Inserts are required, magnetically attached to the headset. However, if you wear soft contact lenses, inserts are unnecessary, as the Vision Pro is compatible with them.

Specifications and Key Features

Powered by Apple’s M2 chipset and a new R1 chip for enhanced immersion, the headset boasts two micro-OLED screens with a 23 million-pixel combined resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. Running on the new visionOS, a three-dimensional operating system, the Vision Pro offers a unique experience.

Entertainment Features

Apple emphasises entertainment, collaborating with Disney to bring 3D content to the headset. Through the Apple TV app, users gain access to over 150 3D movies, including titles like Avatar: The Way of Water. Additionally, gaming on VisionOS is possible, either as is or by connecting a console controller like the Sony DualSense.

