Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple to discontinue popular iPhone variants after September 9: Here's why you should care

Apple to discontinue popular iPhone variants after September 9: Here's why you should care

If you are an iPhone user, then you know how Apple is preparing to discontinue several older variants of iPhones, with the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. This could have significant implications for users, especially in terms of updates and security.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 23:54 IST
iPhone
Image Source : REUTERS iPhone

As Apple gears up for its latest product launches, iPhone users must stay aware of any potential discontinuation announcements. If you're using an older iPhone model, consider upgrading soon to avoid missing out on important updates.

Upcoming iPhone 16 series launch on September 9

Apple is all set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series on September 9 during the much-anticipated Glowtime event.

The new series is expected to include at least four models: 

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

Along with the new iPhones, Apple is also planning to launch several accessories like:

  • AirPods 4
  • Apple Watch SE 3
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • iPad Mini 7

Why iPhone users should be cautious?

If you have been following the trend of Apple, then you know that the company has a tradition of discontinuing some really old iPhone variants. 

So, if you are an iPhone user and using the device for a while (maybe 3-4 years) which is relatively old, then you need to be alert as the company might discontinue the model and will no longer send any updates related to software or security. This may expose you to potential privacy risks and data breaches.

For those who are using older versions of iPhones, it is essential to stay informed about which models are expected to phase out soon.

Which iPhones will be discontinued?

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to discontinue several older iPhones. Here is a quick look at the models which might no longer be produced by the company anymore:

  • iPhone 13 series
  • iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone SE

If you believe the rumours, Apple might discontinue certain models of AirPods and Apple Watches after the September 9 event. 

Discount offers on discontinued iPhones

While it may seem like bad news, there is always hope and a silver lining for those who are looking forward to buying an iPhone at a lower price.

Related Stories
iPhone 16 Pro to be made in India, leaked retail box unveiled many details

iPhone 16 Pro to be made in India, leaked retail box unveiled many details

iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of its September launch, top model to cost more than 1.5 lakh

iPhone 16 series price leaked ahead of its September launch, top model to cost more than 1.5 lakh

iPhone 16 series leaked details hints at best camera ever

iPhone 16 series leaked details hints at best camera ever

iPhone 16 series launch expected soon: Here’s everything you need to know

iPhone 16 series launch expected soon: Here’s everything you need to know

iPhone 16 Series unveiling on September 9: Here's what to expect from upcoming lineup

iPhone 16 Series unveiling on September 9: Here's what to expect from upcoming lineup

iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

iPhone 15 available at lowest price ever ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch 

iPhone 15 available at lowest price ever ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch 

Apple cuts ties with THIS Indian bank, ending discounts and cashbacks

Apple cuts ties with THIS Indian bank, ending discounts and cashbacks

After the iPhone 16 series is launched (on September 9), you can expect to see steep discounts on iPhone 14 variants. 

This is not the first time when Apple is discontinuing the device. The company aims to clear out older inventory when a new series is introduced.

Keep an eye out for discount offers on the iPhone 14 series after the launch of the iPhone 16, and make sure you're taking the necessary steps to protect your data and privacy.

ALSO READ:  This Jio plan will last for 1 year and cost less than Rs 1900: Details here

 ALSO READ: iPhone 14 gets a massive PRICE DROP for a limited period: Where to buy?

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement