Apple to discontinue popular iPhone variants after September 9: Here's why you should care

As Apple gears up for its latest product launches, iPhone users must stay aware of any potential discontinuation announcements. If you're using an older iPhone model, consider upgrading soon to avoid missing out on important updates.

Upcoming iPhone 16 series launch on September 9

Apple is all set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series on September 9 during the much-anticipated Glowtime event.

The new series is expected to include at least four models:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Along with the new iPhones, Apple is also planning to launch several accessories like:

AirPods 4

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Series 10

iPad Mini 7

Why iPhone users should be cautious?

If you have been following the trend of Apple, then you know that the company has a tradition of discontinuing some really old iPhone variants.

So, if you are an iPhone user and using the device for a while (maybe 3-4 years) which is relatively old, then you need to be alert as the company might discontinue the model and will no longer send any updates related to software or security. This may expose you to potential privacy risks and data breaches.

For those who are using older versions of iPhones, it is essential to stay informed about which models are expected to phase out soon.

Which iPhones will be discontinued?

Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to discontinue several older iPhones. Here is a quick look at the models which might no longer be produced by the company anymore:

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone SE

If you believe the rumours, Apple might discontinue certain models of AirPods and Apple Watches after the September 9 event.

Discount offers on discontinued iPhones

While it may seem like bad news, there is always hope and a silver lining for those who are looking forward to buying an iPhone at a lower price.

After the iPhone 16 series is launched (on September 9), you can expect to see steep discounts on iPhone 14 variants.

This is not the first time when Apple is discontinuing the device. The company aims to clear out older inventory when a new series is introduced.

Keep an eye out for discount offers on the iPhone 14 series after the launch of the iPhone 16, and make sure you're taking the necessary steps to protect your data and privacy.

