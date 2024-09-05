iPhone 14 gets a massive PRICE DROP for limited period: Where to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

With Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is set to launch on September 9, in the US, fans of the brand are eagerly waiting for the latest models, including atleast four variants- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the new series is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh, budget-conscious consumers now have the perfect opportunity to snag an iPhone at a significantly reduced price.

The iPhone 14 128GB variant is now available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Let’s take a closer look at the current offers and features of this premium device.

iPhone 14 128GB: Massive price drop

Ahead of the iPhone 16 series release, Apple has slashed prices on the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 (128GB variant) is currently listed at Rs 69,600 on Flipkart. However, customers can now avail of a 16 per cent flat discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 57,999. This is the lowest price the iPhone 14 has been available for since its launch.

Image Source : FLIPKARTiPhone 14 on Flipkart

Bank and exchange offers on Flipkart

In addition to the flat discount, Flipkart is offering various bank and exchange deals to sweeten the deal. If you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can enjoy a 5 per cent cashback on the purchase. The e-commerce giant is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 53,350 on your old smartphone, depending on its condition. This makes it easier for customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 at an even more affordable price.

Key features of iPhone 14 128GB

The iPhone 14, launched in 2022, remains a powerful and feature-rich device. Here’s what it offers:

The iPhone 14 boasts an aluminium frame with an IP68 rating, ensuring water and dust resistance. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 800 nits of peak brightness, offering crisp and vibrant visuals. The handset runs on iOS 16, but users can upgrade to the latest iOS 17.6.1 for enhanced performance. It is powered by 6GB RAM and is available with up to 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for all your apps and media. It is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses, providing excellent photography capabilities. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP front camera with advanced features for high-quality imaging.

The iPhone 14 is backed by a 3,279mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, ensuring you can power up quickly and stay connected throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Vivo T3 Ultra with 24GB RAM and curved display to launch soon in India

ALSO READ: BSNL 5G launch date finally CONFIRMED: Everything you need to know