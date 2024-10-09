Apple may launch new M4 Macs, iPad Mini 7 in November: What to expect

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple MacBook Pro

Apple is rumored to be gearing up for a significant product announcement towards the end of October, with the release of several new M4 MacBooks. It is expected that some models will be available as early as November 1. The tech giant is poised to unveil a new M4 version of its entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. This information was shared by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

In addition to the MacBook lineup, Apple is also set to introduce a revamped Mac mini, which will come in both M4 and M4 Pro chip variations. Furthermore, the iMac is slated for an update with the M4 chip. The company is also preparing to launch an upgraded version of the iPad mini, marking its first update since the redesigned model was released in 2021. This is expected to hit the market in early November.

Not stopping there, Apple is planning to introduce new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip, a new iPhone SE variant featuring Apple Intelligence, and enhanced 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air variants.

Mark Gurman also drew attention to an unboxing video of the alleged 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, which surfaced on the Russian YouTube channel Wylsacom. However, the authenticity of this leak has not been confirmed.

The M4 chip is anticipated to offer a significant performance boost, reportedly being up to 25 percent faster than the M3 chip as indicated by Geekbench 6. It is expected to feature a CPU with up to 10 cores, delivering up to 25 percent faster performance compared to the M3.

Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone SE is expected to have a modern design with flat sides and an OLED panel featuring a notch at the top, resembling the iPhone 14. Codenamed V59, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to have a display resolution of 1170 x 2532, similar to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

