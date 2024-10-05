iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked ahead of its launch: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone SE

Apple is preparing to release a new generation of its iPhone SE. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the upcoming iPhone is expected to be launched next year. Details about its specifications are now available via a 9to5Mac. Here's What you can expect from the upcoming iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 2025 specifications

As per the report, the new model will feature a modern look with flat sides and an OLED panel with a notch at the top, similar to the design of the iPhone 14. The iPhone SE 4, codenamed V59, is reported to have an 1170 x 2532 display resolution, similar to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Face ID will be introduced to the iPhone SE 4, replacing the Home Button with Touch ID. However, the Dynamic Island feature will remain exclusive to the more premium models. It is reported that the new SE will be compatible with Apple Intelligence features, powered by the A18 chip with 8GB of RAM, similar to the base iPhone 16's SoC, with a 5-core GPU.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP front camera, similar to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. However, it may not have ultra-wide or telephoto lenses. The new SE is expected to feature a 48MP sensor capable of 2x "optical" zoom.

The iPhone SE 4 will feature Apple's first 5G modem, codenamed "Centauri," designed to handle wireless connectivity such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be announced in the spring of 2025.

iPhone SE 4 India price

Analysts believe that the next generation may be priced between USD 459 (Rs 38,500 approximately )and USD 499 (Rs 42,000 approximately), potentially higher than the current starting price of USD 429 (Rs 36,000 approximately) for the iPhone SE.

