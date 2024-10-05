OnePlus 13 to arrive this month, featuring design similar to OnePlus 12, to receive various upgrades

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 12

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 earlier than anticipated, bringing exciting news to its fans. While the design of the phone will remain largely unchanged from the OnePlus 12, the new model will feature an upgraded camera and other functionalities. Reports suggest that this flagship phone may debut in the domestic market this month, with leaked details already circulating on social media platforms. Here are all the details we know about the upcoming OnePlus 13 so far.

OnePlus 13 launch date

OnePlus China President Louis Lee has confirmed that the phone will be introduced in October 2024, but the specific launch date remains undisclosed. Initially, the OnePlus 13 will only be available in the domestic market, with a potential release in India and other global markets early next year. Considering that the OnePlus 12 was launched globally in early 2024, Indian users may need to wait until next year for this new phone.

OnePlus 13 specifications

The OnePlus 13 will come with a large 6.82-inch curved display featuring 2K + Dolby Vision, supporting brightness up to 1800 nits, and Pro XDR technology. It will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery and will support 50W wireless charging as well as 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the phone may offer up to 1TB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM.

The camera system will see significant improvements, with a 50MP main Sony camera sensor supporting optical image stabilisation, along with 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras featuring 3x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities. Additionally, the phone will sport a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Samsung smartphones malfunction after recent update, affects millions of users