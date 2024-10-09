Samsung Galaxy S23 FE available under Rs 30,000: Find out where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale kicked off today (October 9) and will run for 4 days until October 13. During this sale, users of Axis Bank, BOBCARD, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank can avail a straight 10 percent discount. Moreover, holders of Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards are entitled to a 5 percent cashback on specific purchases. The sale showcases smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Vivo at significantly reduced prices. If you've been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and waiting for the prices to drop, now's the perfect time to make your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a significant discount on the smartphone and it is available at an effective price of Rs 29,249. The smartphone was launched in India on October 4, 2023. During the launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 59,999. The e-commerce giant is offering a Rs 30,000 discount on the smartphone and it is now available for Rs 29,999 on the platform.

In addition to this, interested buyers can get a Rs 750 discount by using 1 Flipkart SuperCoin. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 29,249. Furthermore, interested buyers can avail exchange offers to further lower the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a compact 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Exynos 2200 chipset and boasts a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

For selfies and video calls, there's a 10-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, although some might find this less powerful compared to other smartphones in its range.

Additionally, it offers Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

