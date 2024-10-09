Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale goes live with deals on Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale

Just after its Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart has started yet another sale on its platform. The new Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale in now live on the e-commerce platform. The sale featured lucrative discount on wide range of products such as personal gadgets, home entertainment items, and large appliances. In addition to this, buyers can avail exchange offers and coupon discounts over and above already discounted products. Furthermore, selected bank customers will get more offers and no-cost EMI options on certain payment modes.

Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale

The Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024 Sale has started from today (October 9). It will last for 4 days and will end on October 13. During the Big Shopping Utsav sale, Axis Bank, BOBCARD, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank users can enjoy an immediate 10 percent discount. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users are eligible for a 5 percent cashback on specific purchases.

Buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options and credit benefits up to Rs. 1 lakh through the Flipkart Pay Later payment option.

The sale will feature smartphones from major brands such as Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and Vivo at significantly reduced prices. Notably, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24+, Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2a, and Motorola G85 5G have also received substantial discounts.

The CMF Phone 1 with 6GB + 128GB storage is available for as low as Rs. 12,499, inclusive of all offers. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at Rs 29,249 and Google Pixel 8 is available for Rs 36,499 during the sale. Furthermore, the Oppo K12x 5G can be purchased at the lowest price of Rs. 10,499. Buyers also have the opportunity to purchase personal electronic items such as smartwatches, tablets, and laptops, as well as large appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioning units at discounts of up to 80 percent during the sale.

