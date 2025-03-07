Apple M4 MacBook Air vs M3 MacBook Air: Should you upgrade? The M4 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade with better performance, more RAM, and a lower price than its predecessor. However, existing M3 users can skip this one, while M1 and Intel Mac users should consider upgrading for a future-proof experience.

Apple has officially launched the M4 MacBook Air, bidding farewell to last year’s M3 MacBook Air. While the M4 chip is the biggest highlight, Apple has introduced a few other key upgrades to the laptop. But are these changes enough to justify an upgrade?

Let’s compare the M4 MacBook Air vs the M3 MacBook Air to see if it is worth making the switch.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple M4 MacBook Air vs M3 MacBook Air

1. A fresh look: Sky Blue replaces Space Grey

Apple has not yet changed the design or structure of the MacBook Air, but it has introduced a new Sky Blue colour, replacing the Space Grey option. This subtle cosmetic change gives users a new aesthetic choice while keeping the same lightweight and sleek design.

2. M4 Chip Brings More Power

The biggest upgrade is Apple’s M4 chip, which packs more power on paper than the M3. While both chips offer a 10-core GPU, the M4 features a 10-core CPU, an improvement over the 8-core CPU in the M3.

Real-world performance difference? Most everyday users will not notice a major boost in speed, but the M4 offers better efficiency and future-proofing for demanding tasks.

3. More RAM for smoother performance

The base model of the M4 MacBook Air now comes with 16GB of RAM, double the 8GB of RAM on the M3 MacBook Air.

Higher RAM capacity: The M4 model now supports up to 32GB RAM, up from 24GB on the M3. This upgrade is ideal for users handling heavy multitasking, video editing, or professional workloads.

4. Better webcam for video calls

Apple has upgraded the webcam to a 12MP Centre Stage camera on the M4 MacBook Air, improving video quality and auto-framing for video calls.

What’s the difference? The M3 MacBook Air only had a 1080p camera with no Centre Stage functionality. If you rely on video calls for work or online meetings, this is a noticeable improvement.

5. Price comparison: M4 vs M3 MacBook Air

Surprisingly, the M4 MacBook Air is cheaper than the M3 model at launch.

M4 MacBook Air 13-inch starting price: Rs 99,900 (USD 1,199)

M3 MacBook Air 13-inch launch price: Rs 1,14,900 (USD 1,399)

This price drop makes the M4 model a better deal, especially for those upgrading from older MacBooks or Windows laptops.

Should you buy the M4 MacBook Air?

If you are already using an M3 MacBook Air, then you do not need to upgrade your device. The improvements are not significant enough to justify spending Rs 1 lakh. Using an Intel MacBook or M1 MacBook Air? Then you could upgrade for better speed, efficiency and longevity. Looking to switch from Windows? The M4 MacBook Air is one of the best Apple laptops to buy now, offering a powerful and smooth macOS experience. Want the best deal? Keep an eye on discounts for the M3 MacBook Air, as retailers may offer clearance sales on unsold inventory.

