MWC 2025: OPPO and Google join forces to revolutionize AI on smartphones At MWC 2025, OPPO AI Phones and AI features are being highlighted by leading partners, including Google, MediaTek, and Qualcomm. Spanish football legend David Villa also attended the OPPO AI Tech Summit, experiencing the company’s next-gen AI innovations first-hand.

At the OPPO AI Tech Summit during MWC 2025, OPPO announced its enhanced AI strategy, aiming to deliver cutting-edge AI experiences with seamless performance, robust security, and deeper integration.

Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Services at OPPO, highlighted the brand’s vision: "Smartphones are not just a vehicle for AI—they are the engines that power the best possible AI experiences."

With in-house AI innovation and strategic partnerships, OPPO is leading the charge in next-generation mobile AI solutions.

OPPO and Google strengthen AI collaboration

To take AI experiences to the next level, OPPO is expanding its partnership with Google. The integration of Google Gemini AI across OPPO’s native apps—such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock—will significantly enhance functionality.

(Image Source : OPPO)oppo

Additionally, Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash are already supported on OPPO AI Phones, and the latest Gemini 2.0 will soon be available.

To ensure user privacy and security, OPPO is implementing Private Computing Cloud (PCC), built on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing. AI features such as AI Recording Summary, AI Search, AI Studio, and AI Call Summary will now operate within OPPO’s secure cloud infrastructure.

"We are excited to collaborate with OPPO to shape the future of mobile AI," said Matt Waldbusser, Managing Director for Global Solutions & Consumer AI at Google Cloud.

AI innovation powered by strong R&D and partnerships

Under its latest AI development strategy, OPPO is focusing on three key areas:

AI Productivity

AI Creativity

AI Imaging

By optimizing chips, devices, and cloud-based AI, OPPO is ensuring high-speed, power-efficient AI performance. Collaborations with MediaTek are further enhancing real-time AI processing for photography, gaming, security, and device connectivity.

(Image Source : OPPO)OPPO

"The partnership between MediaTek and OPPO is unlocking new AI opportunities," said Will Chen, Deputy General Manager at MediaTek.

OPPO is also implementing LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation), Parallel Decoding, and MoE (Mixture of Experts) to enhance on-device AI performance.

Faster AI updates and expansion to 100 million users

With AI usage rapidly growing, OPPO is now targeting 100 million AI users by 2025, doubling last year’s milestone of 50 million users.

(Image Source : OPPO)OPPO COLOR OS

To keep up with demand, OPPO will roll out one new AI update every month, bringing features like:

AI Search integrated with OPPO apps

Real-time AI Call Translator for multilingual calls

AI VoiceScribe for summarizing voice calls, online learning, and meetings

The upcoming OPPO Find N5, Reno13 series, and Find X8 series will be among the first to feature these next-gen AI capabilities.

