Apple iPad Mini (2026) leak: OLED display tipped, but 60Hz refresh rate may disappoint buyers

New Delhi:

Apple is gearing up to roll out a new iPad Mini later this year, and this time, they are shaking things up in a big way: we’re talking a major display upgrade. Leaks say the 2026 iPad Mini’s getting an OLED screen—the first for this lineup—finally moving away from that old LCD panel everyone knows by now.

Samsung reportedly begins OLED panel production

OLED should mean much richer colours and deeper contrast, but there’s a catch that’s probably going to bug power users: the refresh rate still tops out at 60Hz. So, if you were hoping for Apple’s ultra-smooth ProMotion tech (that 120 Hz everyone raves about on the Pros), it looks like you will have to keep waiting.

On the production side, tipster Lanzuk on Naver claims Samsung’s already started cranking out OLED panels for this new iPad Mini. They’re doing it on Samsung’s A2 G5.5 line, which hints that Apple isn’t just kicking tires—this device is well into production planning.

OLED upgrade, but still a 60Hz refresh rate

The leak points to an 8.4-inch Hybrid OLED display using LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) tech. It’s a step up from the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD on the current model, offering a slightly bigger, definitely sharper screen.

Now, even though we’re finally getting OLED, Apple’s sticking with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate—same as the current gen. It’s a little surprising, honestly, since a lot of fans were hoping that OLED upgrade would come bundled with smoother gaming and scrolling. Turns out, Apple’s still holding back 120Hz ProMotion for the pricier Pro series.

Why Apple may skip ProMotion again

The answer’s about cost and positioning. ProMotion panels use LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED tech, which supports adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz but is more expensive. Sticking with LTPS OLED helps Apple keep the iPad Mini’s price in check while still upgrading the display quality a lot—think deeper blacks and better efficiency, even if things won’t look as silky smooth as on the Pro models.

A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence expected

But the display is not the only thing getting a boost. Rumours state that Apple is putting its new A18 chip inside, the same silicon you will find in the iPhone 16. That’s a big jump in performance, graphics, and energy efficiency. And there’s more: the new iPad Mini will support Apple Intelligence features. Expect smarter writing tools, AI image editing, a more capable Siri, and a bunch of other productivity tricks packed into this smaller tablet.

Expected launch timeline

No official launch date just yet, but most reports put the new iPad Mini in the third quarter of 2026. Of course, details on price, storage, battery, and the rest are still under wraps, but they’ll probably start leaking out soon.

If these leaks hold up, the iPad Mini (2026) is set for its boldest visual upgrade yet. Still, if you’re holding out for a high-refresh-rate screen, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The OLED panel should look fantastic—but it isn't the full Pro experience just yet.