How to turn off Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad and Mac: Step-by-step guide Apple Intelligence brings AI-powered features like message summaries, Genmoji and image creation to iPhones, iPads and Macs, but not everyone wants them. If you feel these tools are cluttering your device or using too much storage, here’s a simple guide explaining how to turn it off.

New Delhi:

Apple Intelligence is Apple’s own AI system, which was rolled out with iOS 18. It brings in multiple engaging things – like Writing Tools, Notification Summaries, Image Playground, Genmoji, and a smarter Siri. Some people find these handy, but honestly, a lot of users just see them as clutter and would like to shut them down. So, this article will focus on those who would be interested in removing the feature from their existing interface.

But why do some people prefer to turn off Apple Intelligence on their iPhone, iPad or Mac?

There are a few reasons people want to shut it down:

It takes a lot of storage- up to 7GB gone, just like that.

Most people do not actually use the AI summaries or images.

Sometimes those summaries are not accurate.

Some users just feel better with fewer AI processes running in the background.

And to be real, not many people upgrade their phone just for new AI features.

Which devices work with Apple Intelligence?

You will only see it on certain devices:

iPhone 15 Pro or newer (so, iPhone 16 and 17 too)

iPhone Air

Any Mac or iPad with an M-series chip

The latest iPad mini

Check how much space the Apple Intelligence is using on your device.

Thinking of turning off the Apple Intelligence? But first, you need to check its storage details. For this, you need to follow the steps below:

Head to Settings

Tap General

Pick iPhone (or iPad) Storage

Tap iOS / iPadOS

Note: Even after you disable Apple Intelligence, some space might still look reserved, but iOS will free it up if you need it. So, you don't have to stress about this.

How to shut off Apple Intelligence for good

Here’s how you switch it off everywhere:

Go to Settings (on iPhone or iPad) or System Settings (on Mac)

Find Apple Intelligence & Siri

Flip the switch to turn off Apple Intelligence

Confirm when asked

What will stop working once you switch off the Apple Intelligence feature?

Writing Tools

Notification Summaries

Visual Intelligence

Genmoji

Image Playground (the app stays, but you can’t make new stuff)

ChatGPT with Siri

Image Wand in Notes

How to turn off just certain features, and not Apple Intelligence altogether

And, if you want to disable any specific features on your Apple device, then follow the steps below:

Open Settings

Go to Apps

Pick the app you want (like Messages)

Switch off Summarise Messages

Heads up: If it’s Writing Tools you want to turn off, you’ll need to disable Apple Intelligence completely. There’s no way to do it per app.

Block Apple Intelligence through screen time

Another route—use Screen Time to restrict AI stuff:

Open Settings

Tap Screen Time

Go into Content & Privacy Restrictions

Turn on restrictions

Tap Intelligence & Siri

Set Don’t Allow for things like:

Image Creation (Genmoji, Image Playground)

Writing Tools

ChatGPT Extension

Is Apple Intelligence worth it right now?

Well, Apple Intelligence still feels like it’s finding its feet. Some things, like photo Clean Up, really help. Others just seem half-baked. If all these features are more distraction than help, or you want your storage back, turn them off and wait to see how Apple improves things down the line.