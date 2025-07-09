Apple appoints Indian-origin Sabih Khan as new COO in key leadership transition Apple has named Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeding Jeff Williams. Born in Moradabad, India, Khan has worked at Apple for nearly 30 years and played a key role in shaping the company’s global supply chain.

New Delhi:

Apple has officially appointed Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The announcement was made official on July 8, as a part of what the company called a ‘long-planned succession’. Khan will be taking over from Jeff Williams, who will continue to work with Tim Cook (Apple CEO) and oversee the Apple Watch and design team until his retirement later this year.

Sabih Khan replaces Jeff Williams

Khan has been associated with Apple Inc., for nearly three decades (30 years), and has been rising through the ranks to become a core figure in shaping Apple’s global supply chain and sustainability strategy.

Indian roots: From Moradabad to Silicon Valley

Sabih Khan was born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and later moved with his family to Singapore during his school years. Eventually, the family got settled in the United States.

Khan holds a dual bachelor’s degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University. Also, he holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York.

His journey at Apple

Khan joined Apple in 1995, after working at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer. Over the years, he rose to become Senior Vice President of Operations in 2019, reporting directly to Jeff Williams. He played a critical role in developing Apple’s supply chain strategy, expanding US-based manufacturing, and supporting green energy initiatives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan’s team quickly adapted Apple’s supply chain and supplier operations to maintain production efficiency.

Tim Cook praises Khan’s leadership

Welcoming him to the new role, CEO Tim Cook called Khan a “brilliant strategist” and “central architect” of Apple’s supply chain.

“Sabih has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen our manufacturing expansion in the US, and contributed to cutting Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60%,” said Cook.

He also highlighted Khan’s leadership values, adding, “Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values. I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer.”

With this appointment, Khan becomes one of the most senior Indian-origin executives at Apple, reinforcing the company’s commitment to leadership with global and diverse experience.