WhatsApp adds AI-generated wallpapers and prepares threaded replies feature WhatsApp has started rolling out a new AI-powered feature that allows users to create personalized chat wallpapers using text prompts. This innovative feature, powered by Meta AI, is currently available to iOS and Android beta users.

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms, is elevating its personalisation game by launching an AI-powered chat wallpaper generator for its users. The new wallpaper feature will enable the user to create custom backgrounds as per the chats, with the help of simple text prompts. Initially available in WhatsApp for iOS version 25.19.75, the new feature is gradually rolling out to stable channel users and is further available for beta testers on Android.

AI-generated chat wallpapers are now rolling out.

Spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the feature adds a new "Create with AI" option in the wallpaper settings under:

Settings

> Chats

> Default chat theme

> Chat theme

How does the new wallpaper feature work?

Once enabled, users can tap on Create with AI, enter a description in a prompt box, and get multiple AI-generated wallpaper options to choose from. Meta’s image generator uses these prompts to create unique designs tailored to user input. Users can swipe through options, request changes via the Make Changes button, and adjust wallpaper brightness in dark mode before applying the background.

Although the generator delivers visually impressive results, some prompts—such as specific colour preferences or detailed elements—may be partially ignored, as noted by users testing the feature on WhatsApp Android beta version 2.25.207.

Threaded message replies in development

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for its users, which is the read replies system. The new feature will allow improved message tracking in group and individual chats. This feature is reportedly under development and will enable users to view replies in a structured format, streamlining conversations and reducing confusion in busy chats.

Other applications like Apple iMessage are already using similar threaded views, and WhatsApp’s adoption of this feature signals a push towards enhanced usability. The threaded reply system is expected to roll out to beta testers on Android and iOS in the upcoming updates (timeline unspecified).

With AI-powered customization and smarter chat structure, WhatsApp continues to evolve as a more user-friendly and innovative messaging platform for millions of users worldwide.