HP launches AI-powered OmniBook laptops in India starting at Rs 69999 HP OmniBook 3 and 5 series AI laptops are powered by AMD and Snapdragon X processors and offer longer battery life, AI-ready features and premium displays, making them ideal for users preparing to shift to Windows 11 before Windows 10 support ends.

New Delhi:

HP has launched two new AI laptops in the Indian market under its OmniBook series. The two new additions- OmniBook 3 and 5 series are said to be affordable AI-powered laptops that run on Windows 11 and are equipped with AMD Ryzen and Snapdragon X series processors, which are known for delivering longer battery life, powerful performance and next-gen features.

HP OmniBook 3 and 5 series: Prices in India

OmniBook 3 will be available in two size variants (14-inch and 15-inch) and will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,999

OmniBook 5 will be available in 14-inch and will be priced at Rs 75,999

Those who would like to purchase for them, both the models are available via online and offline retail stores across the country.

Specifications and features

Display and design

OmniBook 3 is available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions

OmniBook 5 is available in a 14-inch 2K OLED display and 300 nits brightness

OmniBook 3 weighs 1.45kg

OmniBook 5 is lighter at 1.35kg

Performance and hardware

OmniBook 3 is powered by AMD processors

Runs on 16GB RAM

Comes with a 512GB SSD storage

OmniBook 5 is powered by a Snapdragon X chip with an NPU for AI tasks

Both models run on Windows 11 Home out of the box

Camera, audio and AI tools

Full HD webcam, noise reduction microphones

Dual speakers with HP Audio Boost 2.0

Built-in HP AI Companion chatbot

Battery and connectivity

Backed by a 65W fast charging support

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3/.4, USB Type-C, HDMI, USB-A, and 3.5mm jack

DisplayPort 1.4 support for extended displays

With these new AI-ready devices, HP aims to offer future-proof laptops as support for Windows 10 nears its end.

