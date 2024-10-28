Airtel offering free Apple Music subscription: Here’s how to claim it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Airtel, one of the leading private telecom service providers in India is now offering a free subscription to Apple Music, which is available to customers on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. In case you are an Airtel user, you can enjoy Apple Music without paying any extra cost and get access to millions of songs, curated playlists, and other premium features.

Free Apple Music for Airtel users

Apple Music, which typically charges users a monthly subscription fee, is now free for Airtel customers under several selected plans. This is a part of Airtel’s initiative to provide more value to its customers by offering additional benefits, like subscriptions to popular streaming platforms.

How to claim a Free Apple Music subscription

Claiming your free Apple Music subscription is simple. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Download the Airtel Thanks App: If you do not have it, then download the Airtel Thanks app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Login or register: Open the app and log in with your Airtel number. Go to Rewards section: Once logged in, navigate to the ‘Rewards’ section which is available on the app. Activate Apple Music: In the Rewards section, you will find the option to activate your free Apple Music subscription. Now, click on it to start your subscription. Enjoy Apple Music: After activating, you will get access to Apple Music without paying any additional charges.

Eligibility and other details

The free Apple Music subscription is available for a limited period, and only limited prepaid and postpaid users can avail of the offer. Users are further advised to check their plan details on the Airtel Thanks app to see if they are eligible.

This initiative follows similar offers from Airtel, including free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.

