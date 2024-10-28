Follow us on Image Source : FILE This National Helpline number will help to combat Cyber Crime, prevent financial loss

The Government of India has officially operationalised the national helpline 155260, which was changed to 1930. This four-digit number will help the user to report report about any financial losses which were witnessed due to cyber fraud. The initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), reinforces the government's commitment to providing a secure digital payment ecosystem for Indian citizens. The helpline and platform are part of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

1930- How helpline number work?

Victims of cyber fraud can call the helpline, which is operated by state police. The police collect the details of the fraudulent transaction and submit a ticket to the Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System. The complaint is then escalated to the relevant bank, wallet, or merchant to freeze the defrauded amount before it reaches the fraudsters. If the money has already moved to another bank, the process continues until the funds are recovered.

Cyber Frauds Helpline

Collaboration with major banks and wallets

The helpline has been developed in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all major public and private sector banks, as well as popular online wallets and merchants like:

PayTM

PhonePe

Flipkart

Amazon

At present, the service is operational in many states and union territories.

As digital frauds continue to rise, the Ministry of Home Affairs and I4C are closely monitoring these scams, calling for increased public awareness and enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect citizens.

