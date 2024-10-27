Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka: How to avail free high-speed 5G data for a whole year?

In response to the growing demand for data usage, Reliance Jio, one of the leading private telecom service providers has launched a Diwali Dhamaka offer which will relieve 49 crore users of India. During his festival deal, Jio is offering its customers free internet for an entire year (12 months), making it a standout offer this season.

Reliance Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka

This Jio’s Diwali Dhamaka will offer an uninterrupted internet experience throughout the year. With this plan, users could enjoy high-speed 5G data without worrying about running out of their daily data limit. Jio has specifically launched this offer to make the festive season even more special for its users.

How to get free internet for a year

To avail of the year-long free internet, users must shop for Rs 20,000 or more from Reliance Digital or MyJio Store. Once the user is eligible, they will enjoy free internet for a year (which is for 12 months). This exclusive offer is available only until November 3, so customers have to be quick enough to avail it. Jio is also offering a special deal on its Air Fiber plan. Customers could get around 3 months of Jio Air Fiber service for Rs 2,222 under the Diwali Dhamaka offer.

Jio Air Fiber users: 12 Free coupons

As a part of the Diwali offering from Jio, the company provides 12 advance coupons to Air Fiber users for recharge between November 2024 and October 2025. These coupons will be equivalent to the active Jio Air Fiber plan and they can be redeemed at Reliance Digital, MyJio App, Jio Point or Jio Mart Digital Exclusive Store.

