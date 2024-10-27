What is digital arrest, which PM Modi flagged in Mann Ki Baat? Solutions and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 115th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' a monthly radio programme. During the address to citizens, PM Modi highlighted the rising number of cases of digital arrest. The prime minister asked people to not panic and to take three steps to digital security instead while receiving fake calls. Awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this scam of 'digital arrest', he added.

There is no system like digital arrest in the law: PM Modi

"There is no system like digital arrest in the law, this is just fraud, deceit, lie, a gang of criminals and those who are doing this are enemies of the society. Various investigative agencies are working in collaboration with the state governments to deal with the fraud that is going on in the name of digital arrest. National Cyber ​​Co-ordination Centre has been established to create coordination among these agencies," PM Modi said.

The volume of the digital arrest threat can be understood by the fact that the country's prime minister is alerting people over the latest form of cybercrime. Now, the question is what is the 'digital arrest'? Let's explore it.

What is a ‘digital arrest’?

A 'digital arrest" is the latest cybercrime tactic, in which fraudsters pose themselves as police personnel or officials from law enforcement agencies - such as ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ABC (Anti Corruption Branch) via audio or video calls. The scammers start a conversation with the victim through an audio call, informing him that his number or bank account is used in illegal activities such as terror funding or money laundering. They ask the victim to visit the police station or join the investigation via video call. To avoid police station visit, often people fall prey by choosing video calls. Initially, they collect all information during the conversation, once cybercriminals gather all information regarding PAN card no, Aadhar and bank account details, they swiftly print duplicate court orders or duplicate papers showing his involvement. Now, they show forged documents to convince victims. After creating a hostile situation, they start intimidating victims that if they don't pay a certain amount, they will be named in FIR and subsequently be arrested. The criminals keep threatening unless a payment is made.

How to keep yourself protected

The first thing that can protect people is 'presence of mind' as authorities such as police, telecom companies, RBI and other banks keep saying that they don't make a call or video call for an investigation. Government agencies emphasise staying alert on spam calls. If an individual call you an claims to be a law enforcement officer over a call, don't believe and inform the police.

Here are some other steps that need to be taken

Do not share any personal information over a phone call

Never share bank details or Aadhar card no

Do not answer questions asked by unknown callers

Report suspicious activity or block the number

Immediately report to the authorities through the cybercrime helpline (1930) or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) or local police station.

