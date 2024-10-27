Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
WhatsApp Channels to get QR Code feature for seamless sharing and following

WhatsApp continues to enhance user experience, and this new update will make it easier than ever to stay connected with the people and brands you follow.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2024 11:31 IST
WhatsApp Channel
Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp Channel

WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging application that offers a wide range of services, from voice and video calls to group chats and online payments. The platform has been continuously improved. One such feature is WhatsApp Channels, which enables users to follow individuals or organisations for updates. Now, the application is set to release a new update, making the following channels even more convenient. Here is everything you need to know.

What are WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels was introduced about a year ago (in 2023) and has been designed to provide a service which is similar to Instagram or X (formerly known as Twitter), where users can follow companies, influencers, or public figures.

Once you follow a channel of a particular genre or person, you will receive all the updates about their daily activities. However, users could not reply to or interact with the channel owner directly, which sets it apart from other social platforms. Rather, they could respond via emoticon icons which are available on the platform.

New QR code feature coming soon

As per WABetainfo, a popular site for WhatsApp updates, the platform is working on a new QR Code feature for Channels. This feature has been designed to simplify the process of following a Channel.

Instead of sharing a traditional link, users will be able to scan a QR code to follow channels instantly.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.20 on Google Play Store will include hints about the development of this feature, though it is still in its early stages.

How will it improve sharing?

The introduction of QR codes for WhatsApp Channels will help to streamline sharing. Users will no longer need to send a link for others to follow a Channel.

Instead, they can share a QR code that can be scanned, enabling the recipient to follow the channel with just a click. This feature is still in development, but it is expected to roll out in future WhatsApp updates.

 

