Indians lose Rs 120 crore to Digital Arrest Scams in early 2024: Govt data reveals shocking trend

In a shocking revelation, it was stated that India lost almost Rs 120.3 crore in a ‘digital arrest’ scam between January to April 2024. The news surfaced from the government data where it was stated that the rising threat of cybercrime was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 115th episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 27.

Modi further raised the concerns about this new wave of digital fraud and scams, urging citizens to stay alert.

Alarming rise in Cybercrime Complaints

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reported that around 7.4 lakh cybercrime complaints were received during the first quarter of 2024. This adds to the total of 15.56 lakh complaints in 2023, a sharp rise from 9.66 lakh in 2022 and 4.52 lakh in 2021.

According to Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), losses from cybercrimes during this period include Rs 1,420.48 crore from trading scams, Rs 222.58 crore from investment scams, and Rs 13.23 crore from romance/dating scams.

How does Digital Arrest fraud work?

Digital arrest scams are one of the latest methods which is being used by cybercriminals. The scam typically begins with a call informing the victim that they are implicated in a crime involving illegal goods or contraband.

The fraudsters act to be law enforcement officers through video calls and demand payment to avoid arrest or legal action. Victims are often convinced about the issue, and they end up sending large sums of money, believing they are avoiding legal consequences.

Cyber crimes originating from Southeast Asia

An alarming trend in cybercrime analysis has revealed that nearly 46 per cent of cyber frauds are reported between January and April 2024, which further includes digital arrest scams, originating from Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. These countries have further become a hotspots for cybercriminal networks targeting Indian citizens.

PM Modi's warning and appeal to the public in Mann ki Baat

PM Modi further played an audio clip of a real-life digital arrest scam to raise awareness. In the clip, a scammer was posed as a police officer and was asking the victim for their Aadhaar details to block a mobile number.

Modi further emphasized that the audio serves as a serious warning, and urged people to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities immediately.

