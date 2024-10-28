Google working on Project Jarvis to simplify web-based tasks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google developing AI ‘Computer-Using Agent’ to automate web tasks

Google is reportedly working on a new AI tool, which has been named 'Project Jarvis'. The new project has been designed to help users automate everyday tasks on the web. As per the report, the tech giant could showcase this tool by December 2024, but the timeline might change accordingly. The system is said to be powered by an advanced version of Google’s Gemini AI model.

How Jarvis automates tasks

As per The Verge report, it is stated that the primary goal of Jarvis is to simplify various web-based tasks for the users. No matter if it is about gathering research, booking a flight or purchasing a product, the new AI system will automate these processes by navigating through a web browser.

It is interesting to state that Jarvis has been specifically designed to work with Google Chrome and will perform actions like interpreting screenshots, entering text and clicking buttons. However, in its current phase, the tool takes a few seconds between actions.

A competitive AI landscape

Google is not the only tech giant which has been developing such technology. Microsoft's Copilot Vision, on the other hand, is another AI system which enables the users to communicate with it while browsing web pages.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on 'Apple Intelligence', a new system which will help to handle tasks across multiple apps. Additionally, companies like Anthropic and OpenAI are developing their versions of computer-using AI, although these models are still in early and sometimes error-prone stages.

Expected release and testing

While Jarvis may be previewed later this year (2024, Google has been planning to test it with a limited number of users to identify bugs and refine the system. This small-scale testing phase will help the company ensure the tool’s effectiveness before a wider release.

