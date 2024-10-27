Nokia’s Bharti Airtel collaboration to offer AirScale mobile radios: What is it and how will it benefit

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA NOKIA

Nokia eyes major 5G contract with Bharti Airtel: Nokia, a Finnish telecom giant is reportedly in discussions with Bharti Airtel to secure a multi-billion-dollar contract for providing 5G telecom equipment to the Indian mobile operator/. As per the three sources who are familiar with the matter, this new deal will come as Bharti Airtel continues to expand its 5G network across the country.

Ericsson already bagged a multi-billion dollar deal

The discussions with Nokia come after Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson won a similar multi-billion dollar contract with Bharti Airtel earlier. As per a recent report by Reuters, competitors of Airtel- like Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio have already invested heavily to upgrade their networks in the country, and it is the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Nokia's latest AirScale mobile radio technology for Airtel

Sources have revealed that the potential deal would involve Nokia’s latest AirScale mobile radios, which support upgrading existing networks to 5G-Advanced while helping to reduce energy consumption.

This would be a critical move as telecom companies will look for energy-efficient solutions along with boosting network capacity.

By the time of writing, the deal deal is said to be under the development phase. However one of the sources will describe the discussions as a “routine and ongoing arrangement” between network vendor partners.

Nokia has not yet commented on the matter and Bharti Airtel has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Nokia's sales decline in India

Nokia reported an 18 per cent drop in net sales during the second quarter, which is largely due to a slowdown in demand in India after a growth surge last year. Despite the slowdown, securing this deal with Airtel could provide a much-needed boost for Nokia in the region.

ALSO READ: Excitel’s Cable Cutter plan offers 300Mbps speed, free OTT subscriptions for less than Rs 500: Know-how

Excitel’s Cable Cutter plan has been designed for heavy internet users and for a long validity time. It offers 300Mbps of speed and free OTT subscriptions and if you recharge for 12 months at at-a-go, the plan will cost you less than Rs 500.

ALSO READ: How to get a CONFIRMED TRAIN TICKET for your Diwali and Chhatt travel? Know about IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

As Diwali and Chhatt travel picks up, the Vikalp Scheme could be the solution for those still waiting to secure a seat on their desired journey.