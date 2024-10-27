Excitel’s Cable Cutter plan offers 300Mbps speed, free OTT subscriptions for less than Rs 500: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 300Mbps speed, free OTT subscriptions for less than Rs 500 with Excitel’s Cable Cutter plan: Details

In the competitive broadband market in India, several service-providing companies are continuously offering plans with attractive offers bundled with their recharge plan. For those who consume a lot of data on an everyday basis and find their mobile plans insufficient, Excitel has introduced a fantastic deal which combines high-speed internet with OTT subscriptions, all at an affordable price.

Excitel’s affordable high-speed broadband plan with OTT benefits

Free internet for 3 months in end-of-season offer

Excitel is running an ‘End of Season Sale’ which offers exciting deals for the customers. When you make a lump sum payment for around 9 months, the company will provide 3 months of free internet service to the users.

300Mbps Cable Cutter plan: Fast internet and OTT subscriptions

Excitel’s 300Mbps Cable Cutter plan is available in most cities where the company operates.

This plan offers high-speed broadband and comes with over 18 free OTT app subscriptions.

While the regular price of this plan is Rs 850, in Excitel’s End of Season Sale, this plan has dropped down the cost of the plan significantly.

In this plan, if you pay for 12 months in advance, the monthly cost will drop to just Rs 499.

Enjoy free OTT apps and Live Channels

With the 300Mbps Cable Cutter plan, customers will receive access to over 18 OTT platforms, which will include popular apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv and Amazon Prime Video.

Along with the OTT apps, the plan will further provide free access to 150 live TV channels, making it an ideal package for both work and entertainment.

Ideal for heavy data users

This deal further offers high-speed internet and free access to popular OTT platforms, making it a great option for those who want both data and entertainment at home.

With 300Mbps speed, this plan will ensure that multiple devices can be connected simultaneously without any slowing down of the network. No matter if you are streaming movies, gaming online, listening to music on a music streaming platform, or working from home, this plan has been designed to handle all your heavy tasks with ease.

Other Excitel plans available

Furthermore, to the 300Mbps plan, Excitel will further offer broadband plans which will range from 100Mbps to 400Mbps- catering for a wide range of user needs.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Channels to get QR Code feature for seamless sharing and following

ALSO READ: Twist in JioHotstar Saga: Dubai siblings takeover the domain as developer's Rs 1 crore deal collapse