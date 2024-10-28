How to order fresh food on trains via RAILOFY’s WhatsApp Chatbot?

Follow us on Image Source : RAILOFY Railofy

In the festive season, when the train journeys are longer, there are times when travellers are struggling to find a way to quality food. Unfortunately, many travellers are unaware of the ways by which they can order fresh food in the Indian Railways is constantly upgrading its services.

A new feature has been introduced by IRCTC’s partner, RAILOFY which will enable the passengers to order food directly to their train seats from well-known restaurants like Haldiram, Subway, Bikanerwala, and more. One can use the WhatsApp chatbot from the partner channel to process the order. Here is everything you need to know.

Travel and eat better with Indian Railways

Easy Food Ordering with WhatsApp Chatbot

Passengers can enjoy the convenience of ordering fresh food directly from their seats by using the RAILOFY WhatsApp chatbot, making festive travel easier.

The process is simple and user-friendly, enabling travellers to place and track their orders in real time. Payment options are also flexible, with the choice to pay either while ordering or upon receiving the food.

How to order food on the Train via RAILOFY WhatsApp Chatbot

Here are the steps to follow to order food easily on your train journey during this festival season :

Save the contact : Save the number +91 74411111266 on your phone.

: Save the number +91 74411111266 on your phone. Start the chat: Send "Hi" to the saved number to begin the order process.

Send "Hi" to the saved number to begin the order process. Select language: Choose your preferred language.

Choose your preferred language. Enter PNR and name: Provide your PNR number and name for the booking.

Provide your PNR number and name for the booking. Choose delivery station: Select the station where you want your food delivered.

Select the station where you want your food delivered. Select restaurant and menu : Browse the list of available restaurants and choose your meal.

: Browse the list of available restaurants and choose your meal. Receive your order: Your food will be delivered to your seat at the specified station.

Quick, convenient and trackable service

The feature has been there for a while now, but unfortunately many are still unaware, So, to ensure, that passengers can easily order food during their train journey with just a click.

The RAILOFY chatbot not only simplifies food ordering but also enables real-time order tracking, by making the travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.

