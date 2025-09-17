Airtel cuts customer financial fraud losses by 70 per cent with AI-powered solutions With innovations like spam call detection and malicious link blocking, Airtel is making digital communication safer and strengthening its fight against online fraud.

Bharti Airtel announced that its latest anti-fraud initiatives have brought a major reduction in cybercrime incidents across its network. According to new data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Airtel customers have seen a 68.7 per cent decrease in financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime complaints between September 2024 and June 2025.

AI-powered solutions deliver results

In September 2024, Airtel launched India’s first network-based (artificial intelligence) AI-powered spam detection solution, designed to block spam calls and messages in real time.

Building on this, in May 2025, Airtel introduced the world’s first solution to detect and block malicious links across all forms of communication on its network.

This security feature is auto-enabled for both mobile and broadband customers at no extra cost.

Impact in numbers

Airtel revealed that within one year:

Over 48.3 billion spam calls were identified.

Nearly 3.2 lakh fraudulent links were blocked.

These steps have ensured safer communication for customers and strengthened trust in Airtel’s network.

The company’s commitment

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said the company’s mission is to eliminate spam and fraud. “The results from I4C validate our efforts, but this is only the beginning. We will continue to innovate and collaborate with authorities like MHA and DoT until digital spam and scams are fully removed from our networks,” he stated.

With these proactive steps, Airtel has set a new benchmark in telecom security. As digital threats continue to evolve, the company’s AI-powered innovations will ensure that customers can enjoy a safer, scam-free communication experience. Airtel’s fight against fraud is not just about reducing risks but also about building a trusted digital future for millions of users in India.

Looking ahead, Airtel aims to further strengthen its AI-driven fraud detection system and expand its collaboration with government agencies like MHA-I4C and DoT. The company is also working on integrating advanced machine learning models to predict new fraud patterns before they occur. Airtel’s future roadmap focuses on creating a fully spam-free and secure digital ecosystem, ensuring customers experience seamless connectivity without the fear of scams or financial fraud.