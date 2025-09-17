GTA 6 to be the 'largest game launch in history', confirms Rockstar Games GTA 6 is set to be the ‘largest game launch in history’, with massive pre-order predictions and unprecedented hype. Although delayed to May 2026, the game is expected to break records in both gaming and global entertainment, making it one of the most significant launches ever.

New Delhi:

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), the long-awaited successor to GTA 5, is shaping up to be the biggest video game launch in history. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the franchise, has officially hinted that GTA 6 will surpass all previous entertainment releases when it debuts in 2026. With years of anticipation, leaks, and record-breaking trailer views, the hype surrounding GTA 6 is unlike anything seen before in gaming.

Rockstar confirms record-breaking ambitions

In a job listing for a lead software engineer role, Rockstar mentioned that the successful candidate would help manage the data platform for GTA 6’s launch, which it described as “the largest game launch in history.”

Though the paragraph was later removed from the listing, an archived version dated September 14 confirmed Rockstar’s expectations. The developer is preparing its servers to handle millions of players worldwide at launch.

Market analysts predict massive sales

Industry experts believe GTA 6 will not just dominate gaming but could also become the biggest entertainment release across all media. Reports from DFC Intelligence and IDG Consulting suggest GTA 6 could generate over USD 3.2 billion (approx. Rs 27,450 crore) in its first year, with pre-orders alone expected to surpass USD 1 billion. Analysts have also compared its launch to blockbuster movies, predicting it will outperform them in global revenue.

Delayed release to 2026

Initially planned for late 2025, GTA 6’s release was pushed back to May 26, 2026. Rockstar explained the delay was necessary to meet player expectations and deliver the polished, high-quality experience fans demand. Despite the delay, anticipation remains sky-high, with millions of fans awaiting every update.

Record-breaking trailer frenzy

Following the delay announcement, Rockstar released GTA 6’s second trailer, which broke records across platforms. It garnered over 131 million views on YouTube alone and became the most-viewed video launch across social media, with over 475 million views in just one day. This further cemented GTA 6’s place as the most anticipated game of all time.