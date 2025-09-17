Xiaomi 17 Pro design leaked ahead of launch, shows Leica camera setup and Magic Back screen The Xiaomi 17 Pro render leak gives us the first look at its Leica triple rear cameras, Magic Back Screen along with premium design. The series will also be the first in the world powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, promising big performance.

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is reportedly working on it’s plan to launch the Xiaomi 17 series later this month (September 2025), and leaks are already giving fans a sneak peek. The lineup will include the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Now, a new render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro has surfaced online, showcasing its Leica-branded triple rear cameras and a secondary display at the back.

Xiaomi 17 Pro: Design and camera setup (Leaked)

As per the render shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X (formerly known as Twitter), it is suggested that the Xiaomi 17 Pro will sport a Leica-branded triple rear camera system housed in a rectangular camera island. The module will further feature an LED flash and a secondary display, which Xiaomi has teased as the “Magic Back Screen.”

With the image shared, it is interesting to mention that the third camera lens appears to be positioned outside the main camera module, just beside the camera flash. The leaked render also reveals power and volume buttons on the right side, along with a visible antenna band above the volume keys. The phone appears to come with a metallic chassis and rounded edges, giving it a sleek, premium finish.

Teasers and Pro Max variant

Just hours before the leak, Xiaomi teased the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max on Weibo, confirming the presence of the secondary display on the back. Another render of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has also surfaced online, showing an almost identical design with the same Leica camera setup and Magic Back Screen.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Confirmed

Xiaomi’s Mobile Phone Department President, Lu Weibing, has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 series will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. These will be the world’s first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, which is scheduled to launch on September 24 at the Snapdragon Summit 2025.

Weibing also stated that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max will deliver major upgrades in core technology compared to the Xiaomi 15 lineup, making them one of the most anticipated Android flagships of 2025.