Foldable iPhone still missing? Here’s why Apple is holding it back Apple has not yet introduced a foldable iPhone mainly due to durability concerns, limited market demand, supply chain issues, focus on other innovations, and high pricing. The company is likely waiting for the right time when foldable technology matures and can deliver a seamless Apple experience.

New Delhi:

Apple has revolutionised the handset market with the launch of the new iPhone 17 series with smarter features like MagSafe, Face ID and a new design for their handsets. Yet, one area where the company has been quiet is the foldable phone market. Although the foldable handset market is being led by brands like Samsung, Oppo and Motorola, who already introduced their foldable devices years back. On the other hand, Apple has not yet released a foldable iPhone, despite so many requests from iPhone fans.

Here are the five expected reasons why Apple may be holding back.

1. Focus on durability and reliability

Apple has an ideology for delivering products that could last for years. So far, with the trends being tracked, current foldable displays often face issues like screen creases, hinge durability and dust resistance. Apple seem to be waiting for the technology to become more reliable and could last longer- ensuring it meets the company’s high durability standards.

2. Limited demand for foldable phones

Foldable phones, though popular among tech enthusiasts, still represent a niche market compared to standard smartphones. Apple usually enters new categories when there is mass consumer demand. At present, most iPhone users seem satisfied with the regular slab design, so Apple may not see strong enough demand to justify a foldable launch.

3. Supply chain challenges

Producing foldable displays requires specialised materials and manufacturing processes. Apple relies on strict supply chain efficiency, and foldable panels are still expensive and harder to scale. Until suppliers can deliver foldable screens at Apple’s volume and quality levels, the company may prefer to wait.

4. Focus on other innovations

Apple has been heavily investing in Apple Vision Pro, AI-powered Apple Intelligence, camera upgrades, and thinner iPhone designs like the iPhone Air. A foldable iPhone might not currently align with Apple’s roadmap, as the company prefers to focus on technologies with broader and more immediate impact.

5. Premium pricing concerns

Foldable phones today are priced at a premium of ₹1.2 lakh and above. Apple’s iPhones are already among the most expensive smartphones in India, and adding a foldable design could make them even less accessible. Apple may be waiting until foldable technology becomes more cost-effective, so pricing won’t alienate a large share of buyers.