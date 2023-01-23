Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 95 per cent Indian consumer wants an all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report

95 per cent Indian consumer wants an all-in-one platform for entertainment: Report

The report has revealed that around 41 per cent of Indian consumers have unsubscribed from at least one of the top five streaming services in the last 12 months (1 year) and 42 per cent said that they plan to remove one or more in the next 12 months.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 23, 2023 15:00 IST
OTT, binge watch
Image Source : FREEPIK all-in-one platform for entertainment

More than 9 in 10 consumers, (which is around 95 per cent of consumers) in India want an all-in-one platform to get better entertainment experiences, a new report stated. Whereas, 72 per cent of Indian consumers said that they would pay for an all-in-one platform for their entertainment services. 5 out of 6 would want the option to share their streaming profiles across platforms for better content personalisation- the report by Accenture has stated.

ALSO READ: Why is the rising popularity of ChatGPT putting pressure on Google?

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead for Communications, Media and Technology industry group, Accenture (India) said, "With growing focus on revenue over content and rising customer dissatisfaction with their media experiences, the streaming industry is at a critical stage of evolution.”

Looking for a soundbar for your home? Read our quick review on Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000

"To stay relevant and profitable in an increasingly competitive media landscape, streaming service providers need to reimagine the entertainment ecosystem keeping in mind consumer needs for simplicity, customisation and affordability," he further added.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

Furthermore, the report has also revealed that around 41 per cent of Indian consumers unsubscribed from at least one of the top five streaming video-on-demand services in the last 12 months (1 year) and 42 per cent said that they plan to remove one or more in the next 12 months.

Over six in 10 consumers (62 per cent) in the country reported frustration at finding something to watch.

While 77 per cent of users reported feeling overwhelmed by the range of streaming services available, 30 per cent said it takes more than 10 minutes to settle on a streaming choice, said the report.

Related Stories
Amazon offering discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

Amazon offering discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Know more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to start from 15 January onwards: Here are the offers, discounts and

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription to Launch in India: Affordable Benefits and other Details Revealed

Amazon Prime Lite Subscription to Launch in India: Affordable Benefits and other Details Revealed

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day offers: Check out best deals on audio devices

Techie sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Techie sells home and car to join Amazon in Europe, fired

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

Amazon begins another round of layoffs, 18,000 employees to be affected

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

After India, Amazon to layoff employees in THESE countries

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Amazon Great Republic Day sale on luxury watches: Super discounts on Fossil, Fastrack, Timex

Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Jeff Bezos makes a rare visit at Washington Post amid layoffs fears

Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Further, the report mentioned three emerging roles for entertainment companies competing for consumers' time, attention and money are-- audience aggregators, audience cultivators and content merchants.

Neeraj Sharma, managing director of Communications, Media and Technology, at Accenture in India said, "The shifts in consumer preferences and behaviour point towards the need for aggregation. As value becomes the key determinant of success, media companies need to become more customer-centric using data and analytics.”

He further added, "Prior to the pandemic, star presence was a big draw for video streaming content, however in the post-pandemic economy story, treatment and performances have emerged as the real hero.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News