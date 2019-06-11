Image Source : WEIBO Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display and voice assist announced

Xiaomi announces its new Mi Band 4 in China that comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch screen display and comes protected by a 2.5D scratch-resistance glass. It features 5ATM waterproof for swimming under 50 meters and comes with 60 different colour themes.

It comes with a 6-axis high-precision sensor along with 6 sports modes with swim tracking in real time along with smart stroke recognition. Also, the band comes with a built-in microphone with Xiao AI voice assistance that is capable of controlling Xiaomi Smart Home ioT accessories with ease.

Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Band 4 Avenger edition that gets custom dials that match the wrist bands of Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED 24bit colour touch screen display with 400 nits brightness and 120 x 240 pixels. The band also comes with a 2.5D scratch-resistant glass for protection. Other features of the Mi Band 4 include the Shows time, heart rate, steps, weather, calls, app notifications and more.

It gets a Microphone for voice assistant in the NFC edition with Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor. Users can monitor all fitness activities and sleep. It also gets a Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro along with Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor and is 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant.

It uses Bluetooth 5.0 LE with 135mAh Li-Ion polymer battery with 20 days usage and 15 days with NFC usage.

The Mi Band 4 price is 169 yuan (Rs 1,695 approx.) and will be going on sale in China from 16th June. The Mi Band 4 NFC Edition is priced at 229 yuan (Rs 2,300 approx.), while the Mi Band 4 Avengers Limited Edition is priced at 349 yuan (Rs 3500 approx.).

