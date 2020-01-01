Happy New Year 2020: How to send New Year wishes to multiple contacts on WhatsApp?

Here's how you can send New Year wishes to multiple contacts at once.

Happy New Year 2020! A new year has begun and the first thing we like to do on this occasion is to send wishes to our loved ones. With WhatsApp becoming so popular, most of us prefer to send messages to our friends and families on the cross-platform messaging application. However, after sending 4-5 wishes, the process feels boring and less exciting. So, in order to send the best wishes to all your friends across the globe at once, follow these simple steps.

How to send a message to multiple contacts?

There are multiple times when we try to share a single message across a huge number of friends and family members. While the easiest way is to create a group, that does not bring a personal touch. So, here's how you can send a single message to multiple people while maintaining that personal touch.

Create a broadcast list

After groups, the easiest method to send across a message is the broadcast method. You can create a broadcast list of around 256 members on WhatsApp. Here's how you can do that

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dots icon on the top right corner

Select the contacts that you wish to add to the list

Now tap on tick mark icon on the bottom right corner to generate the list

The broadcast list will be added to your chats screen. You can also change the name of the broadcast list by following the same steps you would follow to change a group name. Do note that the contacts added to the list will only receive the message if you are added to their address book.

