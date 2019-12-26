WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, self-destructing messages and other features

These WhatsApp features are coming in 2020.

WhatsApp has become one of the best messaging platforms. One of the major reasons behind this has to be the number of updates rolled out by the company. In 2019, the Facebook-owned messaging app received interesting features like group invitation system, app lock, frequently forwarded and more. Here is a list of features that we can expect to see in 2020.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

One of the most anticipated features has to be the Dark Mode. The feature has been in the works for quite some time now and it should start rolling out in early 2020. Dark mode basically switches the white colours to black in order to save battery on OLED screens and put less strain on the user’s eyes. While the feature has been already made available on a ton of apps, WhatsApp is one of the last ones to receive it.

Multiple Device Support

Telegram is a popular messaging platform and one of the main reasons is multiple device login support on the app. This allows users to not only use the app on their phones but also on PC or tablets. WhatsApp is expected to borrow this feature in 2020. While WhatsApp web is already present, it still requires the phone to be connected to the internet. Thus, the company is finally rolling out multiple device login support where you can use WhatsApp on multiple devices at a single time.

Last seen customisations

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to either enable to disable the last seen feature. It allows the user's friends to know when was the last online. The company is bringing a new update to the customisation options for the last seen feature. This update will allow users to make the last seen visible to a few users only.

QR Code support

In order to initiate a chat with a person on WhatsApp, the user must add them to their contact list. However, the whole process of adding contacts and then refreshing WhatsApp contacts can be a bit cumbersome. So, the company is bringing QR code support, which will allow users to quickly add contacts to WhatsApp.

In-app Browser

As of now, any links opened on WhatsApp use the default browser on the phone. The process of opening links gets slower due to this. WhatsApp will soon introduce an in-app browser so that links can load much faster.

