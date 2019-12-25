WhatsApp Dark Mode update: Some users have started getting it on Android, iOS

WhatsApp Dark Mode rolls out for some users.

WhatsApp is one of the few apps that has not yet received a Dark Mode yet. The long-wait is nearing its end as the dark mode feature is finally ready for release. According to a recent report, some users have already got a chance to test out the feature.

WhatsApp has been teasing the upcoming dark theme for months now. We have seen multiple updates by WaBetaInfo on the development of the feature for both Android and iOS versions of the app. The publication has now revealed that the dark mode update is ready for the Android version of WhatsApp. As for the iPhone users, the dark mode update release is just around the corner.

Apart from the dark mode option, WhatsApp is also testing out features like hide muted status update, splash screen, app badge improvements and more on a new beta update for iOS users.

With the new Splash Screen update, WhatsApp for iPhone users will be able to see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app. Splash screen feature is already available for Android on the WhatsApp Beta app.

As for other latest features, the Facebook-owned messaging app has recently added a new feature that allows users to decide whether they want to join a group or not. In order to enable the feature, the users will need to head over to the Settings on WhatsApp and then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three available options - "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except.."