Gandhari Review: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh's film loses its way in the rush to thrill

Movie Name: Gandhari

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: September 3, 2026

Director: Devashish Makhija

Genre: Crime thriller

How do you define a good thriller? A strong protagonist? A mother-daughter story? A happy family turned sad due to the calamity that has befallen them? That’s the basic formula that Netflix’s latest film Gandhari thrives on. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the role of a mother, the film picks up well but somewhere forgets its purpose. The film's name is derived from Mahabharat's Gandhari. But does it do justice? Let’s decode.

Gandhari: Story

Gandhari is the story of a mother who loses her baby girl to human trafficking during a train journey. When she and her husband, Gokul (Ishwak Singh), realise that the police of Joypura are of no help, she decides to look for her daughter on her own. However, there is one limitation. She goes temporarily blind due to an injury while searching for her daughter.

When she begins looking for her daughter Mishti, Bani (Taapsee) realises that the human trafficking racket in the town runs deep. Thus begins her battle to find her daughter while uncovering the many cases of missing girls in the area.

Gandhari: The missing link

Gandhari starts off well. Besides, you are already impressed by the star cast and the storyline. But the film unexpectedly reaches a loose end after the first 20 minutes. We don’t know if it is a problem with the story, but we definitely know that stitching the pieces together was a major flaw.

For instance, when Taapsee decides to look for her daughter on her own and not rely on the local police, she realises that she has a month and a half to find her baby girl. The scene then cuts to an event a month later. By then, Taapsee, who can barely see, has befriended most of the people in the town. She also teaches at an NGO.

While this is not entirely impossible, the way Taapsee gets to this point feels extremely rushed. The audience has barely any time to feel for the grieving mother. And this is just one such instance.

The film uses bahurupiyas as an important element to create a shroud of mystery. However, they remain as mere props for momentary scares instead of adding any material to the storyline.

It is a common notion that thrillers are meant to be pacy. However, Gandhari is extremely ‘in-your-face pacy’. You can literally see the rush-work. The makers and editors seem solely focused on the action. They don’t give the audience enough time to ‘feel’ the story, especially one with such an emotional arc.

Take Mita Vashisht’s character, for instance. She turns up and Bani suddenly confides in her. She then starts learning combat and self-defence from her. You are left wondering whether you missed a few important moments by simply blinking. But you soon know where the problem lies.

Gandhari: Performances

Gandhari comprises a stellar cast. However, almost every character seems under-utilised.

Taapsee Pannu plays Bani. She is known as a versatile performer, thanks to her filmography. With Gandhari, Taapsee tries to make the character her own. However, the weak script pulls the story down. Certain segments don’t make sense, while some go over the mark.

There is a slight Andhadhun moment too, which we won’t spoil for you. But we have seen Taapsee do better. Having said that, we have to give it to her for the emotional moments. When she cries and pleads with her husband to bring back their missing child, she manages to make you feel her pain.

The action segments are also performed well enough. Taapsee is one of the reasons why you can still give Gandhari a chance.

Ishwak Singh as Gokul, Taapsee’s husband and the father of the missing child, is believable. He is one of the few good elements in the film. But there are moments when his character doesn’t get enough material to bloom. Still, Ishwak tries his best to make the most of whatever has been given to him.

Mita Vashisht, Swastika Mukherjee, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan and Chandan Roy are hugely popular names. In fact, the robust star cast is one of the reasons many of you would consider watching Gandhari.

However, almost every character arc is flawed and underutilised. When Chhaya Kadam’s character appears on screen, you are somewhat hopeful that this might be a breather. But it is hard to believe that this is the same actress who made the country proud with films such as All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies.

And especially Prashant Narayanan. The actor sent shivers down our spine as Dheeraj Pandey in Murder 2. He is the main antagonist in Gandhari, but you will hardly feel so. He has blink-and-miss appearances. The fate his character meets, rather, the way it meets is also sad. Prashant, as an actor, has so much potential. However, Gandhari doesn’t do half as much justice to him as it should.

Gandhari: Direction and writing

Kanika Dhillon is the writer and producer of the film. Devashish Makhija is the director.

And this is where Gandhari falters the most.

There is a potentially compelling story here. Human trafficking. Missing girls. A mother desperately looking for her child. A woman battling her own physical limitations while taking on a larger criminal network. On paper, there is enough material for a gripping thriller.

But the writing never allows these elements to breathe.

The screenplay moves from one development to another without building enough context. Characters appear, disappear and return without enough explanation. Emotional beats are introduced but rarely given the time to land.

Devashish Makhija tries to maintain a dark and gritty atmosphere. The intention is visible. The action is also staged with a certain urgency. But the direction cannot overcome the screenplay's biggest problem - the film is constantly in a hurry to get to the next plot point.

The result is a thriller that tells you what is happening without always making you feel it.

Gandhari: What works

The biggest strength of Gandhari is its premise. A mother searching for her kidnapped daughter is an inherently emotional story. Add a human trafficking racket and a protagonist who is temporarily losing her eyesight, and there is plenty of scope for a tense thriller.

The cast is another major plus. Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh put in sincere performances. The supporting cast is also packed with talent.

The action sequences work in parts. The film also manages to create a dark, ominous mood, especially in the beginning.

And despite its flaws, Taapsee’s emotional scenes do make an impact. Her desperation as a mother is perhaps the most convincing part of the film.

Gandhari: What doesn’t work

The biggest problem is the writing.

The film moves too quickly. So quickly that important developments feel unearned. Characters don’t get enough time to develop. Emotional moments are cut short before they can actually affect you.

The human trafficking angle could have made for a powerful social thriller. Instead, it often feels like a plot device used to move the story forward.

The supporting characters are also wasted. With a cast this strong, you expect memorable characters. What you get instead are several actors who feel like they have been given half-written roles.

The biggest disappointment is that Gandhari has all the ingredients of a good thriller. It has the actors. It has the premise. It has the darkness. It even has some genuinely emotional moments.

But the pieces never come together.

Gandhari: The final verdict

Gandhari starts with a promising premise but loses its grip very quickly. The film wants to be an emotional mother-daughter story and a gritty thriller at the same time. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite manage either.

Taapsee Pannu gives it her all. Ishwak Singh is sincere. The supporting cast is talented. But none of this can completely rescue a screenplay that feels rushed and underdeveloped.

The biggest irony is that Gandhari is a thriller that doesn’t give its own story enough time to create the thrill.

There are moments when you want to root for Bani. There are moments when the film almost gets there. But just when you begin settling into the story, it rushes ahead again - without taking you along.

2/5 stars for Gandhari.

Also read:

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