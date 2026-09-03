Setback for MK Stalin as Madras High Court dismisses plea over poll defeat in Kolathur

Chennai:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday received a massive setback from the Madras High Court, which dismissed his plea over his election defeat in the Kolathur assembly constituency. The order was passed by a two-judge bench which said the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's plea is not maintainable.

Kolathur had been a stronghold for Stalin, but he lost to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader VS Babu in the recently held Tamil Nadu assembly elections by a margin of around 8,000 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Stalin secured 74,202 (40.32 per cent) votes against Babu's 82,997 (45.09 per cent) votes.

Following the declaration of results on May 4, the DMK supremo filed for a verification on May 7, which began on July 29. He also moved to the Madras High Court, and alleged irregularities in the results, claiming electronic voting machines (EVMs) failures.

Stalin alleges irregularities in Kolathur results

In his petition, Stalin said senior advocate NR Elango was nominated as his authorised representative for checking and verification of the burnt memory/microcontroller in the Control Unit, Ballot Unit and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) for 14 selected EVM sets. It was during his checking that irregularities were found.

Later, Elango wrote a letter to District Election Officer (DEO). However, the DEO had declared that checking and verification had been carried out successfully and was completed on August 5 in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

Stalin moves Madras HC

On August 6, he wrote to the DEO highlighting the specific failures that had come to light. He emphasised that the certificates issued by the engineer cannot be, and were not, substitutes for technical /failure reports explaining the causes of the failures.

He refused to accept the DEO's claim and moved to the Madras High Court, saying the impugned order has been passed mechanically without responding to any of the clarifications sought and objections raised by him. However, the two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan dismissed his plea earlier in the day, saying it is not maintainable.

The court will issue a detailed order later.

(With PTI inputs)

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